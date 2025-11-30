No. 3 Georgia and No. 10 Alabama will battle for the SEC title in the rivalry’s latest chapter

ATLANTA (AP) — Kalen DeBoer spoke with pride Sunday about his No. 10 Alabama team returning to the Southeastern Conference…

ATLANTA (AP) — Kalen DeBoer spoke with pride Sunday about his No. 10 Alabama team returning to the Southeastern Conference title game after missing it last year.

That appreciation of having another opportunity to play for the conference title prompted DeBoer to give credit to coach Kirby Smart for No. 3 Georgia (11-1) reaching Saturday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the fifth consecutive year.

“That’s pretty impressive, just doing it over and over at the highest level in the toughest conference in the country,” DeBoer said. “Tip of the hat to Coach Smart and what he’s done.”

Georgia was No. 4 in the last College Football Playoff ranking and will be playing to protect the first-round playoff bye that comes with a top-four finish.

“Humility is a week away,” Smart said.

Alabama’s spot in the 12-team playoff field also may be set no matter the outcome of the conference championship game, but the Crimson Tide might have reason to worry about the playoff if it loses to the Bulldogs. DeBoer said that should not be the case.

“I just think if you’re really, really trying to have a playoff you need your best teams in there and there’s no doubt in my mind we’re one of the best teams,” DeBoer said. “I don’t say that arrogantly. I just really believe that’s what it is.

“If you’re considering us to even be a bubble team, we definitely are above those teams that are in that realm, in terms of bubble teams. Playing in your conference championship in the SEC shouldn’t be something that we’re worried about as far as what that would do to our playoff hopes. We got here by earning it.”

Each team took care of its state rivalry game before advancing to the conference championship. Alabama (10-2) capped its regular season by beating Auburn 27-20 on Saturday night. Georgia beat No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 on Friday, also at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The first of Smart’s back-to-back national championships at Georgia came with the 2021 season’s title game victory over Alabama. Otherwise Smart, the former Alabama defensive coordinator, has struggled against the Crimson Tide.

Georgia fell to 1-7 against Alabama under Smart with a 24-21 loss on Sept. 27. It was the Bulldogs’ first home loss in six years. Alabama ended Georgia’s home winning streak — then the longest active streak among FBS schools — at 33 games.

Georgia will be playing for its fourth SEC championship under Smart after last year’s 22-19 overtime win over Texas in Atlanta. Smart said having the opportunity to play for the SEC title is “a very rare thing” despite the Bulldogs qualifying for their fifth straight championship game.

“It’s a credit to having a really good administration, a really supportive athletic department and a lot of good players,” Smart said, adding “a lot of those players are playing in the National Football League.

“The best thing you can say about our program and our years here is consistency. … We’re going to be physical, we’re a tough out and we’re going to play consistently.”

Alabama is 4-0 against Georgia in the SEC title game, including a 27-24 win in 2023. This will be the Crimson Tide’s first conference championship game under DeBoer, in his second season in Tuscaloosa.

“It’s what your goals are, what you come here to do and what you want to be part of at Alabama,” DeBoer said. “You’re here to carry that on and honor those who came here before you.”

DeBoer said tight end Josh Cuevas “will probably not be with us” against Georgia after missing the Auburn game with an injury. DeBoer said running back Jam Miller, who ran for 83 yards against Auburn before suffering a lower leg injury and leaving the field on crutches, “will continue to go through testing” Sunday and Monday before more is known about his status.

Georgia lost center Drew Bobo with what appeared to be a foot or ankle injury against Georgia Tech. Smart had no update on Bobo’s chances of returning this week.

