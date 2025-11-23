No. 23 Missouri visits Arkansas in SEC matchup

No. 23 Missouri (7-4) at Arkansas (2-9), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats…

No. 23 Missouri (7-4) at Arkansas (2-9), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 473.8 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 270.0 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 203.8 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 34.4 points per game (23rd)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 432.3 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 258.7 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 173.5 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (126th)

Missouri Offense

Overall: 437.3 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 211.2 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 226.1 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (39th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 274.8 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 170.2 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 104.6 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (22nd)

Both teams perform well on third down. Arkansas ranks 18th in the FBS, converting 48.1% of the time. Missouri ranks 24th, converting 46.8%.

Arkansas ranks 130th in the FBS with a -12 turnover margin.

Arkansas ranks 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.8% of trips. Missouri’s red zone offense ranks 58th, scoring in 86.4% of red zone trips.

Arkansas ranks 87th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:16, compared to Missouri’s 14th-ranked average of 32:34.

Team leaders

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 2,655 yards, 19 TDs, 11 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Mike Washington, 1,018 yards on 157 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 707 yards on 53 catches, 4 TDs

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 1,921 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 1,403 yards on 214 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 715 yards on 63 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Arkansas fell 52-37 to Texas on Saturday, Nov. 22. KJ Jackson passed for 206 yards on 16-of-29 attempts (55.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards and one rushing touchdown. Washington carried the ball 17 times for 105 yards and scored one touchdown, adding six receptions for 43 yards. Rohan Jones recorded 82 yards on five catches.

Missouri fell 17-6 to Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 22. Pribula threw for 231 yards on 20-of-36 attempts (55.6%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Hardy carried the ball 17 times for 57 yards. Coleman recorded 115 yards on seven catches.

