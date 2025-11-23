No. 22 North Texas beats Rice 56-24 behind huge passing attack led by Mestemaker and Young

HOUSTON (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 469 yards and three touchdowns, Wyatt Young set an American Conference record with…

HOUSTON (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 469 yards and three touchdowns, Wyatt Young set an American Conference record with 295 yards receiving and two scores, and No. 22 North Texas rallied from an early deficit to beat Rice 56-24 on Saturday night.

Mestemaker went 19 of 23 and completed touchdown passes of 74 and 84 yards to Young and 56 yards to Tre Williams III in the first half. The quarterback also rushed for a 1-yard score in the third quarter as the Mean Green (10-1, 6-1 American) scored 42 straight points after Rice jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

“Drew was phenomenal at going through the reads,” North Texas coach Eric Morris said. “We protected him well and were able to hit some shots down the field.”

Young had the most receiving yards in a Division I game this season, surpassing TCU’s Eric McAlister, who had 254 yards against SMU on Sept. 20.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Young said. “I’m blessed to be in this position, obviously, but today, me and Drew were just clicking.”

Morris spoke highly of Young, who played in high school just outside Houston in Katy and had between 30 and 40 relatives and friends in the stands.

“Wyatt is a great football player who will play for a long time,” Morris said. “He continues to get better playing receiver after playing quarterback in high school.”

Young said he didn’t know his yardage total until the second half when the conference record was within reach. Once he knew where he stood, he wanted to get to 300 yards.

“I did, but it’s all right,” he said. “I’m blessed enough to have the conference record. I’m fine with 295.”

Caleb Hawkins rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns for North Texas, which is ranked for the first time since 1959. North Texas outgained Rice 640 yards to 397 in winning its fifth straight game.

The Mean Green scored at least 50 points for the sixth time this season.

Chase Jenkins was 14 of 21 for 101 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards and a score for Rice (5-6, 2-5). Aaron Turner rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown and had 58 yards receiving and a score.

“When they scored to make it 14-all, you really felt kind of, I don’t know if it was tension on our sideline or we lost that energy that we had so much in the first quarter,” Rice coach Scott Abell said. “Some of that is we have to grow up. They punched back, so how do you respond after you get punched back? We didn’t respond very well.”

The takeaway

North Texas: The Mean Green stayed in the hunt for the American championship game. North Texas is in a three-way tie with Navy and Tulane.

“Just win,” Morris said. “For us, that’s been our motto pretty much all year long. We’ve never gotten ahead of ourselves. We’ve never talked one time about the conference championship until tonight because if we win this one, obviously, we will have a chance to play for it.”

Rice: The Owls missed a chance to become bowl eligible. Rice fell to 0-2 this season against ranked opponents and last defeated a ranked opponent when it won at No. 20 Marshall in 2020.

Up next

North Texas: Hosts Temple on Friday.

Rice: At South Florida next Saturday.

