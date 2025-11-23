No. 20 Tennessee hosts No. 12 Vanderbilt

No. 12 Vanderbilt (9-2) at No. 20 Tennessee (8-3), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key…

No. 12 Vanderbilt (9-2) at No. 20 Tennessee (8-3), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 491.1 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 307.9 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 183.2 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 42.3 points per game (4th)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 378.5 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 247.5 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 131.0 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (84th)

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 458.2 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 283.9 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 174.3 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 38.9 points per game (9th)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 353.4 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 248.4 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 105.0 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (42nd)

Vanderbilt ranks 80th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.0% of the time. Tennessee ranks 16th on offense, converting on 48.5% of third downs.

Tennessee is 110th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.6% of trips. Vanderbilt’s red zone offense ranks 44th, scoring on 88.5% of red zone opportunities.

Tennessee ranks 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:36, compared to Vanderbilt’s 32nd-ranked average of 31:18.

Team leaders

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 3,145 yards, 23 TDs, 10 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 886 yards on 143 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 926 yards on 56 catches, 8 TDs

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 2,924 yards, 26 TDs, 6 INTs, 71.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Pavia, 661 yards on 132 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Eli Stowers, 701 yards on 56 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Tennessee defeated Florida 31-11 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Aguilar passed for 204 yards on 17-of-22 attempts (77.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Bishop had 116 rushing yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Ethan Davis had five receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt beat Kentucky 45-17 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Pavia led Vanderbilt with 484 yards on 33-of-39 passing (84.6%) for five touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 48 yards and one rushing touchdown. Blaze Berlowitz carried the ball two times for eight yards. Tre Richardson recorded 159 yards on six catches with three touchdowns.

