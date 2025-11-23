No. 16 USC squares off against UCLA in Big Ten action

UCLA (3-8) at No. 16 USC (8-3), Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: NBC Key stats USC…

UCLA (3-8) at No. 16 USC (8-3), Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 479.2 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 301 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 178.2 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 37.2 points per game (13th)

USC Defense

Overall: 352.5 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 203.6 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 148.8 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (60th)

UCLA Offense

Overall: 320.9 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 178.5 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 142.5 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 18.9 points per game (123rd)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 386.9 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 191.1 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 195.8 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (124th)

UCLA ranks 136th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 54% of the time. USC ranks 6th on offense, converting on 51.1% of third downs.

UCLA ranks 96th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to USC’s 43rd-ranked +3 margin.

UCLA ranks 128th in the FBS with 67 penalty yards per game.

UCLA is 82nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 85.4% of trips. USC’s red zone offense ranks 15th, scoring on 92.6% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 3,174 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs, 65.7 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 749 yards on 114 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 1,124 yards on 78 catches, 10 TDs

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 1,728 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 490 yards on 101 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 462 yards on 40 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

USC lost 42-27 to Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 22. Maiava led USC with 306 yards on 25-of-43 passing (58.1%) for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Miller had 30 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding three receptions for 10 yards. Tanook Hines had six receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown.

UCLA was beaten by Washington 48-14 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Luke Duncan led UCLA with 81 yards on 5-of-11 passing (45.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Jalen Berger had 26 rushing yards on six carries, adding two receptions for six yards. Mikey Matthews had six receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown.

