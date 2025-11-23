No. 15 Georgia Tech and No. 4 Georgia meet in Atlanta, Georgia

No. 4 Georgia (10-1) vs. No. 15 Georgia Tech (9-2), Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC…

No. 4 Georgia (10-1) vs. No. 15 Georgia Tech (9-2), Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 485.9 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 270.7 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 215.2 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (20th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 409.5 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 241.6 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 167.8 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (77th)

Georgia Offense

Overall: 429.8 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 239.4 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 190.5 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (26th)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 294.5 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 206.9 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 87.6 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 17.4 points per game (12th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Georgia Tech ranks 18th in the FBS, converting 48.1% of the time. Georgia ranks 24th, converting 46.8%.

Georgia Tech is 114th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin.

Georgia is 18th in the FBS averaging 40.5 penalty yards per game.

Georgia is 9th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 72.4% of trips.

Georgia Tech is 79th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:35, compared to Georgia’s 4th-ranked average of 33:36.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 2,516 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 71.8 completion percentage

Rushing: King, 883 yards on 168 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Eric Rivers, 549 yards on 41 catches, 1 TD

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 2,460 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs, 71.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Frazier, 701 yards on 129 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 638 yards on 63 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Georgia Tech was beaten by Pittsburgh 42-28 on Saturday, Nov. 22. King passed for 257 yards on 27-of-41 attempts (65.9%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 20 times for 76 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jamal Haynes carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown, adding six receptions for 29 yards. Malik Rutherford had six receptions for 68 yards.

Georgia beat Charlotte 35-3 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Stockton threw for 196 yards on 17-of-21 attempts (81.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Frazier had 54 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for seven yards. Noah Thomas put up 68 yards on four catches.

