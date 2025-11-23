No. 10 Alabama visits Auburn in SEC matchup

No. 10 Alabama (9-2) at Auburn (5-6), Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC Key stats Auburn…

No. 10 Alabama (9-2) at Auburn (5-6), Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Auburn Offense

Overall: 370.5 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 191.5 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 179.1 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (70th)

Auburn Defense

Overall: 333.2 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 239.2 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 94.0 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (26th)

Alabama Offense

Overall: 415.7 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 292.5 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 123.3 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (25th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 270.9 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 149.1 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 121.8 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 16.2 points per game (10th)

Auburn is 77th in third down percentage, converting 38.8% of the time. Alabama ranks 23rd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.6%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Auburn ranks 9th in the FBS at +11, and Alabama ranks 24th at +6.

Auburn ranks 101st in the FBS averaging 61.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Alabama’s 20th-ranked 40.7 per-game average.

Alabama is 7th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 71.4% of trips.

Auburn ranks 76th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:47, compared to Alabama’s 10th-ranked average of 33:02.

Team leaders

Auburn

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 1,309 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 936 yards on 165 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam Coleman, 682 yards on 52 catches, 5 TDs

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 2,934 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Miller, 410 yards on 108 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 676 yards on 48 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Auburn won 62-17 over Mercer on Saturday, Nov. 22. Deuce Knight led Auburn with 239 yards on 15-of-20 passing (75.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 162 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Arnold had 53 rushing yards on three carries and one touchdown. Malcolm Simmons recorded 149 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Alabama beat Eastern Illinois 56-0 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Simpson led Alabama with 147 yards on 11-of-16 passing (68.8%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Miller carried the ball 11 times for 62 yards and scored one touchdown. Jaylen Mbakwe recorded 39 yards on two catches.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.