No. 10 Alabama hopes to control noise, emotions and Auburn’s defense in the Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is trying to simplify things for his team in the Iron Bowl. He wants his players to handle the crowd noise at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the emotions that come with playing a rival. Everything else, he believes, will work out.

It sounds easy. It hasn’t been that way for the Crimson Tide in their last three trips to Auburn.

No. 10 Alabama has a berth in the Southeastern Conference title game and likely a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff at stake when the Crimson Tide travel to play the Tigers on Saturday.

“We understand it’s going to be a great experience there, and it’ll be one where we’re facing a team that wants to knock us off our goals and our hopes and all that,” DeBoer said.

The Crimson Tide (9-2, 6-1 SEC) control their destiny in the SEC and the CFP. A loss, however, complicates the picture with No. 3 Texas A&M, fourth-ranked Georgia and No. 6 Mississippi all alive for a spot in the SEC title game. The Tide hold tiebreakers over the Bulldogs and the Rebels.

Auburn (5-6, 1-6), meanwhile, is trying to become bowl eligible under interim coach DJ Durkin and will honor their seniors in the home finale. The Tigers have lost six of their last eight.

Alabama has won five straight in the series, but the last 10 games at Jordan-Hare have been split evenly. The last three were decided by three points or less, with Alabama winning 27-24 in 2023 and 24-22 in 2021. Auburn’s last win came in 2019, with the Tigers eking out a 48-45 victory.

This one could be a low-scoring affair because of Auburn’s defense, which gave the Tigers a chance in home games against Georgia, Missouri and Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide are 6-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The line is close partly because Auburn’s offense has improved under Durkin, having scored 30 or more points in three of their last four games.

“It’s the greatest rivalry in college football,” Durkin said. “It’s a game that means a lot to a lot of people down here and certainly to our team and coaching staff. … We look forward to the challenge of the test. They’re a really good football team. They’re well coached in all three phases. They have playmakers at all spots. I think their numbers, their stats, their record all speak to that.”

Quarterback carousel

Auburn has utilized three quarterbacks this season, with Jackson Arnold starting the first eight games before getting benched for Ashton Daniels. Daniels had some struggles, only managing three points in a loss to Kentucky before exploding for 442 yards and four scores against No. 12 Vanderbilt.

Daniels sat out last week’s game against Mercer to preserve a year of eligibility. He is expected to reclaim his starting spot against the Tide.

Freshman Deuce Knight stated his case for more playing time by accounting for 401 yards and six touchdowns in his first start last week against the Bears.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is preparing for all three.

“When you look at it structurally, I think they’re doing the same thing,” Wommack said. “I think they have an identity of what they do and how they do it, and I don’t think that changes from one quarterback to the next. But you certainly want to be mindful of what each quarterback does well.”

Bo Jackson returns

Auburn will honor 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson during the game in recognition of the 40th anniversary of his historic season.

Jackson ran for 1,786 yards and 17 touchdowns on his way to winning the award. His No. 34 is one of four numbers formally retired at Auburn, along with Cam Newton (No. 2), Pat Sullivan (No. 7) and Terry Beasley (No. 88).

