New Mexico State meets Middle Tennessee in CUSA action

Middle Tennessee (2-9) at New Mexico State (4-7), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats…

Middle Tennessee (2-9) at New Mexico State (4-7), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 321.5 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 244.8 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 76.7 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (113th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 396.6 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 232.7 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 163.9 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (84th)

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 361.8 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 264.8 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 97.0 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (111th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 400.0 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 251.2 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 148.8 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (118th)

Middle Tennessee is 122nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.0% of trips. New Mexico State’s red zone offense ranks 50th, scoring on 87.9% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 2,236 yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs, 56.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 413 yards on 108 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 661 yards on 61 catches, 7 TDs

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 2,157 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 657 yards on 120 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam’ron Lacy, 514 yards on 36 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

New Mexico State defeated UTEP 34-31 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Adam Damante threw for 253 yards on 29-of-41 attempts (70.7%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Dijon Stanley had 106 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Faupel put up 78 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Middle Tennessee won 31-17 over Sam Houston on Saturday, Nov. 22. Roman Gagliano led Middle Tennessee with 268 yards on 21-of-34 passing (61.8%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 67 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Middlebrook carried the ball 15 times for 106 yards, adding two receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. Myles Butler had six receptions for 65 yards.

