New faces for Louisville run Kentucky into the ground in 41-0 blowout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshmen Braxton Jennings and Shaun Boykins Jr., both ran for more than 100 yards, helping Louisville overcome significant injuries and still rout Kentucky 41-0 on Saturday.

Miller Moss threw for 182 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, three of which were in the air, as the Cardinals (8-4) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Despite not having their top three running backs (Isaac Brown, Keyjuan Brown and Duke Watson) nor their top wide receiver (Chris Bell), all of whom were out with injuries, Louisville racked up 440 yards on the Wildcats (5-7), while limiting their guests to 147, a season-low for the Cardinals defense.

“We’ve had some key guys out, more so than normal, but it can happen,” Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said. “That’s why you have to prepare well and get your guys ready to go. … Proud of the new guys for stepping in.”

Jennings, a true freshman walk-on, ran 20 times for 113 yards. Shaun Boykins Jr., a redshirt freshman whom Louisville converted to running back from wide receiver in preseason camp, added 101 yards and a touchdown on 22 rushes. The two Kentucky natives led a ground attack that gained 258 yards, Louisville’s second-best total this season.

Not bad for two players who started the season, as Moss noted, on the scout team.

“They essentially came out and dared us to run the ball,” said Moss, who completed 12 of 20 passes after missing last week’s game at SMU with a foot injury.

Defensively, Louisville forced two turnovers and limited Kentucky to converting only two of its 14 third downs. The Cardinals special teams also got involved as a blocked punt in the first quarter set up the opening score, Moss’ 1-yard leap.

Cutter Boley completed just 14 of his 27 passes for 107 yards and two interceptions as the Wildcats ended their season with two straight losses.

Kentucky lost its first five SEC games this season before finally beating Auburn earlier this month. That started a three-game winning streak, which kept the Wildcats’ bowl hopes alive.

“Not very proud of our effort today,” coach Mark Stoops said. “Not very pleased with the way we finished the season, obviously.”

Saturday’s win was the largest for Louisville in the annual series, which was resumed in 1994. It’s also the Cardinals’ first shutout of the Wildcats in 21 years.

First time in a long time for Louisville

Earlier this month, the Cardinals men’s basketball team beat Kentucky 96-88. Coupled with Saturday’s dominant performance, it’s the first time since the 2012-13 season that Louisville has won both games.

‘Zero percent’ Stoops bolts

Mark Stoops is Kentucky’s winningest football coach, but the Wildcats have now missed out on a bowl in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014-15, Stoops’ second and third seasons in Lexington.

While there have been calls to buy out his contract, a move that would cost the school nearly $40 million by early next year, Stoops reiterated his desire to stay when questioned by reporters after the season-ending loss.

“Zero percent chance I walk away,” he said, though he added the decision is not his to make. “I’m going to be here as far as I’m concerned.”

The takeaway

Kentucky: The Wildcats seemingly had more on the line in the annual game, as a win would have secured a bowl berth. Losing in such fashion to a team missing so much only adds heat to Stoops’ seat heading into 2026.

Louisville: Blowing out their archrival for the second straight year will provide some consolation for the beleaguered Cardinals, who will still have a chance to win at least nine games for the third straight season.

Up next

Kentucky’s season is over.

Louisville will play in a bowl, learning its destination and opponent on Dec. 7.

