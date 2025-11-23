Nebraska takes on Iowa in Big Ten action

Iowa (7-4) at Nebraska (7-4), Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Key stats Nebraska Offense Overall:…

Iowa (7-4) at Nebraska (7-4), Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 379.6 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 242.8 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 136.8 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (47th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 307.5 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 138.8 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 168.7 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (38th)

Iowa Offense

Overall: 309.4 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 134.8 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 174.5 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 27.9 points per game (69th)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 267.9 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 166.3 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 101.6 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 15.1 points per game (9th)

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Nebraska ranks 25th in the FBS averaging 43.4 penalty yards per game, and Iowa ranks 1st with a 26.5-yard average.

Nebraska is 135th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.3% of trips. Iowa’s red zone offense ranks 12th, scoring on 92.9% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 2,002 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 1,234 yards on 222 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 611 yards on 42 catches, 5 TDs

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 1,363 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kamari Moulton, 690 yards on 138 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacob Gill, 260 yards on 22 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Nebraska fell 37-10 to Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 22. TJ Lateef threw for 187 yards on 21-of-37 attempts (56.8%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Johnson carried the ball 19 times for 103 yards, adding eight receptions for 48 yards. Jacory Barney Jr. put up 55 yards on five catches.

Iowa beat Michigan State 20-17 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Gronowski threw for 147 yards on 12-of-22 attempts (54.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards. Moulton carried the ball 18 times for 78 yards, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Reece Vander Zee had two receptions for 46 yards.

