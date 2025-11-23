NC State and North Carolina meet in ACC action

North Carolina (4-7) at NC State (6-5), Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats…

North Carolina (4-7) at NC State (6-5), Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

NC State Offense

Overall: 397.8 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 252 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 145.8 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (56th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 435.2 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 291.1 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 144.1 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (105th)

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 291.3 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 182.9 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 108.4 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (121st)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 332 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 212.2 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 119.8 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 22.9 points per game (53rd)

NC State is 125th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.8% of third downs.

North Carolina is 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. NC State’s red zone defense ranks 58th at 83%.

Team leaders

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 2,683 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 907 yards on 148 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 596 yards on 36 catches, 5 TDs

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 1,629 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 461 yards on 82 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 581 yards on 52 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

NC State defeated Florida State 21-11 on Friday, Nov. 21. Bailey led NC State with 152 yards on 18-of-25 passing (72.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Smothers carried the ball 21 times for 84 yards, adding three receptions for zero yards. Justin Joly had five receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown.

North Carolina lost 32-25 to Duke on Saturday, Nov. 22. Lopez threw for 204 yards on 21-of-27 attempts (77.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown. Davion Gause had 63 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 16 yards. Shipp had eight receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.