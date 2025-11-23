MWC matchup features Nevada taking on UNLV

UNLV (9-2) at Nevada (3-8), Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats Nevada…

UNLV (9-2) at Nevada (3-8), Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Nevada Offense

Overall: 299 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 147.2 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 151.8 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 17.6 points per game (128th)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 358.5 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 215 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 143.5 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 26.2 points per game (80th)

UNLV Offense

Overall: 460.3 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 257.5 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 202.7 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (16th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 428.8 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 254.9 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 173.9 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (99th)

Nevada ranks 126th in third down percentage, converting 32.6% of the time. UNLV ranks 8th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 30%.

Nevada ranks 130th in the FBS with a -12 turnover margin, compared to UNLV’s 20th-ranked +7 margin.

UNLV ranks 121st in the FBS averaging 65.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Nevada’s 32nd-ranked 45.6 per-game average.

Nevada ranks 131st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 69.7% of trips.

Team leaders

Nevada

Passing: Carter Jones, 897 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Ramseur, 588 yards on 124 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jett Carpenter, 318 yards on 30 catches, 2 TDs

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 2,780 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs, 68.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 841 yards on 116 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 763 yards on 48 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Nevada won 13-7 over Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 22. Jones led Nevada with 58 yards on 11-of-17 passing (64.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 34 yards. Ramseur carried the ball 19 times for 88 yards, adding one reception for 21 yards. Jordan Brown had one reception for 13 yards.

UNLV won 38-10 over Hawaii on Friday, Nov. 21. Colandrea led UNLV with 253 yards on 21-of-26 passing (80.8%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Thomas had 61 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Taeshaun Lyons put up 75 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

