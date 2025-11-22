Murray State beats Indiana State 31-17 to end 24-game road losing streak

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jawaun Northington rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns, Baxter Wright passed for 253 yards…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jawaun Northington rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns, Baxter Wright passed for 253 yards and a touchdown, and Murray State earned its first victory of the season, 31-17 over Indiana State on Saturday to conclude regular-season play.

Murray State (1-11, 1-7 Missouri Valley Football Conference) ended a 24-game road losing streak since winning the final contest of the 2021 season at Eastern Illinois. The Racers had lost 20 straight overall since topping Mississippi Valley State 59-8 on Sept. 14 last season.

Murray State led 17-7 at halftime after Northington’s 2- and 14-yards runs, and Jack Tannehill’s short field goal in the closing seconds. Northington added a 6-yard score in the third quarter for a 14-point lead.

The Racers added a 73-yard drive in the fourth quarter that took over six minutes off the clock and ended in J’Kalon Carter’s 6-yard touchdown catch.

Darius Cannon caught nine passes for 110 yards and Lucas Desjardins added 81 yards receiving for Murray State.

Keegan Patterson threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns for Indiana State (3-9, 1-7). Rashad Rochelle caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown, and Torey French added a 72-yard catch-and-run score early in the fourth.

