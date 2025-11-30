Miles Scott’s 2 late interceptions secure Illinois’ 20-13 win over Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Miles Scott had two interceptions in the final five minutes Saturday night to lock down Illinois’…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Miles Scott had two interceptions in the final five minutes Saturday night to lock down Illinois’ 20-13 victory over Northwestern.

Ahead 14-10 at halftime on the snowy night, the Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) scored only six points in the second half of a pair of field goals by David Olano, but that was enough to defeat the Wildcats (6-6, 4-5).

Luke Altmyer, one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, was 10-of-15 passing for 136 yards in his final regular-season home game for Illinois. Ca’Lil Valentine rushed 14 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema thanked the stadium facilities crew for getting the field and stadium ready for the game, his coaching staff for preparing for three weather scenarios, and his senior class, led by Altmyer and Big Ten sacks leader Gabe Jacas, for changing the perception of the program.

“Our 2026 recruiting class is one of the best I’ve ever assembled,” he said. “There’s great signs of what’s going to come, and these seniors have been a big part of that.”

Preston Stone was 19 of 36 for 163 yards passing and a TD for Northwestern, but threw three interceptions. The Wildcats also lost a fumble.

Hayden Eligon II had eight catches for 99 yards for Northwestern and fourth-string running back Robby Preckel ran for 82 yards on 22 carries.

Wildcats coach David Braun said he’s pleased with his team’s progress after a 4-8 season last year, but there’s a lot of work to do.

“This time last year, we were looking down the barrel of the offseason,” he said. “Now we have a few more weeks with this group to get ready for a bowl game, and we have to finish the right way.”

The takeaway

Northwestern: The Wildcats lost 24-22 to Michigan two weeks ago on a 31-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada with two seconds left, and beat Minnesota 38-35 last week on a 33-yard field goal by Jack Olsen with 53 seconds to go to end a three-game losing streak. Because of the weather conditions Saturday in Champaign, Illinois, there was little chance Northwestern would have a third straight game decided by a late kick. Instead, it was four turnovers that killed the Wildcats.

Illinois: Talk of the Illini being a contender for a spot in the College Football Playoffs ended when they stumbled down the stretch after a 5-1 start. But they’ll be going to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-11, and they’ve won at least eight games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1989-90. Illinois went 10-3 in 2024 and tied for program record for victories in a season.

First snow game in 32 years

The first November night game in the 101-year history of Gies Memorial Stadium also was the first snow game there since 1993. The field was covered with snow during the first half, and the wind howled all night. Fans sat only on the west side of the stadium because of the day-long 8-inch snowfall.

‘The Hat’ is worn by Illinois

Illinois and Northwestern played for the Land of Lincoln Trophy, dubbed “The Hat,” for the 17th time. Northwestern leads the series 10-7, but Bielema is 4-1.

Up next

Northwestern: The Wildcats are bowl eligible.

Illinois: The Illini await a bowl invitation.

