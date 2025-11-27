Memorable moments have defined Old Oaken Bucket series between No. 2 Indiana and Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory learned to appreciate the Indiana-Purdue rivalry the old-fashioned way — through…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory learned to appreciate the Indiana-Purdue rivalry the old-fashioned way — through family stories.

His father, Mike, might recount the time he was a grad assistant when Will’s grandfather, Bill, earned the first of his seven Old Oaken Bucket victories in 1987. One uncle, Curt, could brag about being on Indiana’s staff long enough to add two “I’s” to the chain in 1993 and 1994. Another other uncle, Doug, might talk about his field-side view as an assistant when the Indiana players honored their head coach with one final victory ride after beating Purdue 33-16 in 1996.

Yes, the Thanksgiving week stories became as much a part of the Mallory lore as turkey dinners. Even today, as Will Mallory prepares to play Sunday, he’ll monitor Friday night’s big game — the 100th presentation of The Bucket.

“I wasn’t born when my grandfather was coaching, but, obviously, just growing up with it and knowing how much that meant to my family, it’s a big game,” said Mallory, who attended high school and college in Florida. “I’m excited for them (the Hoosiers). They’ve got to keep it rolling.”

The late Bill Mallory’s 69 career wins still stand as the school record.

And though he beat Ohio State twice, Michigan once, pulled off the rarest of triples by beating both Big Ten powers and Purdue in 1987 and delivered two of the program’s three bowl wins, it’s those seven wins against the Boilermakers — and the indelible image of him pumping his fists while riding on his players’ shoulders in 1996 — that rekindle so many memories.

It’s the kind of moment that has defined this series, which began in 1891. The Bucket was introduced in 1925 after representatives of the two in-state schools located the decaying, mossy, moldy object on a family farm in southern Indiana. Once restored, it was ready for prime time.

Ever since, coaches and players at both schools spend entire years chasing the prized trophy and making the sprint across the field to get their hands on the trophy so they can put their imprint on the series by adding either an “I” or a “P” to the chain that fits inside The Bucket.

Those who have experienced the atmosphere recognize it’s not just another rivalry — or trophy.

“I’ve been at several different universities, especially in the Big Ten with the different rivalries or games you play, but I just remember that one being pretty special because of the disdain you had for IU,” said Colts defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said, who was on Purdue’s staff for the 2016 loss. “(Bucket week) just meant a little more — the preparation, the details, were done just a little more. That was a game, no matter how the season was going, you wanted to win.”

The result has produced many memorable moments.

In 1966, Purdue won the Big Ten title by taking The Bucket. The Hoosiers returned the favor in 1967 and haven’t won a conference crown since then.

Purdue punched its ticket to Pasadena in 2000 by beating the Hoosiers 41-13 as Drew Brees and late coach Joe Tiller celebrated with a Bucket full of roses. The Boilermakers also took the Big Ten West Division title and a trip to their first league championship game in 2022.

Indiana delivered one of the most emotional moments in 2007 when Austin Starr’s 49-yard field goal with 30 seconds left helped Indiana fend off Purdue’s furious second-half comeback for a 27-24 victory that made the Hoosiers bowl eligible — fulfilling coach Terry Hoeppner’s three-year pledge, five months after his death.

Now there’s a whole new set of players — and coaches — taking center stage.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, will get his first taste of the rivalry after leading California to wins over Stanford in The Big Game the last two seasons.

And after handing Purdue the worst loss in school history last year, 66-0, Curt Cignetti will try to become the first Hoosiers coach since Hall of Famer Bo McMillin in 1934-35 to beat the Boilermakers in each of his first two contests. If he does, the Hoosiers (11-0, 8-0) will play for the Big Ten title and likely will lock up another playoff berth after a much needed bye week.

“I think the entire organization was a little tired. I could feel it, sense it, Penn State week and Wisconsin week, so I think it came at a really good time,” Cignetti said. “Everybody seems to be refreshed. There was a lot of spirit at practice yesterday, and I can tell in the office everybody is rested up, so it’s a good thing.”

Perhaps not so good for Purdue (2-9, 0-8).

The Boilermakers have lost nine straight overall, a school-record 17 straight in conference play and enter the game as a 28 1/2-point underdog as coach Barry Odom — and dozens of newcomers — make their Bucket debuts.

On paper, it’s perhaps the biggest mismatch in decades. For the Boilermakers, it’s a chance to salvage something valuable from another dismal season.

“They all will leave here with experiences of what this past season was,” Odom said, reflecting on Senior Night. “Some are really good, some are leaning experiences and not great, but all of them, I believe, will look back on this experience and be thankful for the opportunity we had together.”

But for fans of the two programs, it will add yet another chapter to this storied rivalry, one many will continue to talk about at dinner tables for years to come just like the Mallorys.

And Will Mallory will eagerly await hearing one more tale from outside his family.

“I know Mendoza from growing up in Miami and stuff, so it’s been awesome to watch him play,” Mallory said. “They (the Hoosiers) have built a great program, they’ve invested a lot of money in it and they brought in the right guys.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.