McNeese stops two-point conversion try, hands Lamar potentially damaging loss

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Phillip Bradford returned an interception 21 yards for a key fourth-quarter score, the McNeese defense stopped…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Phillip Bradford returned an interception 21 yards for a key fourth-quarter score, the McNeese defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt to preserve a two-point lead, and the Cowboys defeated Lamar 21-19 on Saturday.

The loss may be very damaging for Lamar, ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches poll. The Cardinals (8-4, 5-3 Southland Conference) will learn on Sunday whether they will receive an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs.

Trailing 13-6 through three quarters, McNeese (5-7, 4-4) scored twice in the fourth. Devin Lippold connected with Reed Boyd on a 5-yard touchdown pass and the extra point gave the Cowboys a 14-13 lead. On Lamar’s first play on the ensuing possession Bradford, who plays defensive end, intercepted Aiden McCown and the resulting touchdown and extra point made it 21-13.

Lamar, which hadn’t found the end zone since McCown’s short touchdown pass in the first quarter, finally got a touchdown on LaDamian McDowell’s 9-yard run with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys stopped Major Bowden on a 2-point conversion attempt.

On Lamar’s only remaining possession, Dominick Bolden broke up McCown’s fourth-and-5 pass from the McNeese 43-yard line.

Senior running back Coleby Hamm, who played in only 13 games the previous two years, matched his career high with 131 yards rushing for McNeese. Lippold, a freshman who was 1-for-5 passing before Saturday, had only 69 yards passing, going 11 for 23.

Xavier Coleman had a career-high 141 yards rushing for Lamar. It was his second-career 100-yard game. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.