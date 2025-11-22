McCown throws for 5TDs and UTSA dismantles East Carolina 58-24

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw for five touchdowns, Will Henderson ran for 146 yards and UTSA became bowl…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw for five touchdowns, Will Henderson ran for 146 yards and UTSA became bowl eligible by beating East Carolina 58-24 on Saturday.

McCown threw touchdown passes to DJ Allen Jr., David Amador II, Jaren Randle, Houston Thomas and AJ Wilson and completed 24 of 33 passes for 248 yards.

Wilson did his rushing damage in just 19 carriers for a 7.7-yards per carry average. A’Marion Peterson reached the end zone once and had 10 carries for 32 yards.

McCown threw an 11-yard touchdown to Wilson and a 5-yarder to Thomas five minutes apart in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. In the second, he connected with Amador on a 45-yard touchdown and an 8-yarder to Peterson.

The Roadrunners (6-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference) led 34-3 at halftime.

Katin Houser threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns and Anthony Smith had 143 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Pirates (7-4, 5-2) who suffered their worst loss since Charlotte beat them 55-24 last year.

