MAC matchup features Miami (OH) taking on Ball State

Ball State (4-7) at Miami (OH) (6-5), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key…

Ball State (4-7) at Miami (OH) (6-5), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 345.8 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 193.2 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 152.6 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (90th)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 328.4 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 208.9 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 119.5 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (42nd)

Ball State Offense

Overall: 270.9 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 134.5 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 136.5 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 15.1 points per game (133rd)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 400.7 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 226.9 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 173.8 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (94th)

Both teams struggle on third down. Miami (OH) ranks 116th in the FBS, converting 33.6% of the time. Ball State ranks 123rd, converting on 33.1% of third downs.

Ball State is 88th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Miami (OH)’s 20th-ranked +7 margin.

Ball State is 13th in the FBS averaging 37.8 penalty yards per game.

Ball State ranks 133rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 68.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 1,451 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Brunson, 611 yards on 127 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 802 yards on 33 catches, 5 TDs

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 1,383 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INTs, 55.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kelly, 547 yards on 195 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Qian Magwood, 302 yards on 16 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Miami (OH) won 37-20 over Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Thomas Gotkowski led Miami (OH) with 185 yards on 13-of-23 passing (56.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 26 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brunson carried the ball 16 times for 123 yards. Cole Weaver recorded 82 yards on five catches.

Ball State lost 38-9 to Toledo on Saturday, Nov. 22. Kelly led Ball State with 166 yards on 13-of-30 passing (43.3%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jalen Bonds had 58 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding one reception for 54 yards. Magwood had two receptions for 45 yards.

