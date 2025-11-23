Lucky Sutton, San Diego State beat San Jose State 25-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lucky Sutton, Jayden Denegal and Christian Washington each had a rushing touchdown to help San Diego…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lucky Sutton, Jayden Denegal and Christian Washington each had a rushing touchdown to help San Diego State beat San Jose State 25-3 on Saturday night.

San Diego State (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West Conference) can clinch the conference’s regular season title with a win Friday at New Mexico. The Lobos are tied with Boise State and UNLV for second in the Mountain West. The conference championship game is Dec. 5.

Denegal was 8-of-16 passing for 81 yards and Sutton finished with 79 yards rushing on 21 carries.

On the third play from scrimmage, Dwayne McDougle picked off a pass — the first of his two interceptions — and returned it 25 yards to the 20. Six plays later, Sutton’s 1-yard touchdown run opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game.

Denis Lynch missed on field-goal attempts from 43 yards in the first quarter and Mathias Brown, whose 37-yard field goal got the Spartans on the board about five minutes into the second, missed a kick from 39 yards with 3:17 remaining until halftime.

Denegal threw a deep pass down the right sideline to Donovan Brown for a 52-yard gain to the 4 and then Denegal, on fourth-and-goal, ran for a 1-yard TD that capped a 10-play, 79-yard drive and gave San Diego State an 18-3 lead with a second left in the first half.

San Jose State’s Walker Eget — who went into the game No. 2 nationally in passing yards (3,015) and passing yards per game (301.5) this season — left the game due to an apparent leg injury late in the first quarter and finished 4-of-8 passing for 32 yards with an interception. Tama Amisone, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound freshman, replaced Eget and completed 15 of 27 passes for 104 yards with an interception and added 75 yards rushing on 13 carries.

San Jose State (3-8, 2-5) has lost three in a row, the program’s longest skid since 2023.

