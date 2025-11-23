Louisville takes on Kentucky

Kentucky (5-6) at Louisville (7-4), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.
How to watch: ACC Network
Key stats
Louisville Offense
Overall: 384.2 yards per game (70th in FBS)
Passing: 230.3 yards per game (67th)
Rushing: 153.9 yards per game (71st)
Scoring: 29.2 points per game (55th)
Louisville Defense
Overall: 314.9 yards per game (24th in FBS)
Passing: 198.8 yards per game (39th)
Rushing: 116.1 yards per game (26th)
Scoring: 23 points per game (54th)
Kentucky Offense
Overall: 359.4 yards per game (89th in FBS)
Passing: 211.2 yards per game (85th)
Rushing: 148.2 yards per game (77th)
Scoring: 25.1 points per game (83rd)
Kentucky Defense
Overall: 368.2 yards per game (66th in FBS)
Passing: 245.2 yards per game (109th)
Rushing: 123 yards per game (33rd)
Scoring: 25.1 points per game (71st)
Kentucky ranks 114th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Louisville’s 59th-ranked +1 margin.
Louisville ranks 111th in the FBS averaging 63.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Kentucky’s 17th-ranked 39.8 per-game average.
Kentucky ranks 113th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.8% of trips.
Team leaders
Louisville
Passing: Miller Moss, 2,344 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Isaac Brown, 782 yards on 91 carries, 5 TDs
Receiving: Chris Bell, 917 yards on 72 catches, 6 TDs
Kentucky
Passing: Cutter Boley, 2,060 yards, 15 TDs, 10 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Seth McGowan, 720 yards on 163 carries, 12 TDs
Receiving: Kendrick Law, 524 yards on 50 catches, 3 TDs
Last game
Louisville lost 38-6 to SMU on Saturday, Nov. 22. Deuce Adams led Louisville with 94 yards on 12-of-17 passing (70.6%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Shaun Boykins carried the ball eight times for 52 yards. Bell had five receptions for 46 yards.
Kentucky fell 45-17 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 22. Boley passed for 280 yards on 26-of-44 attempts (59.1%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. McGowan had 27 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for four yards. Willie Rodriguez had six receptions for 78 yards.
