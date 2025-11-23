Louisville takes on Kentucky

Kentucky (5-6) at Louisville (7-4), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Louisville Offense…

Kentucky (5-6) at Louisville (7-4), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Louisville Offense

Overall: 384.2 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 230.3 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 153.9 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (55th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 314.9 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 198.8 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 116.1 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (54th)

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 359.4 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 211.2 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 148.2 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (83rd)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 368.2 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 245.2 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 123 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (71st)

Kentucky ranks 114th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Louisville’s 59th-ranked +1 margin.

Louisville ranks 111th in the FBS averaging 63.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Kentucky’s 17th-ranked 39.8 per-game average.

Kentucky ranks 113th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.8% of trips.

Team leaders

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 2,344 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 782 yards on 91 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 917 yards on 72 catches, 6 TDs

Kentucky

Passing: Cutter Boley, 2,060 yards, 15 TDs, 10 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Seth McGowan, 720 yards on 163 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Kendrick Law, 524 yards on 50 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Louisville lost 38-6 to SMU on Saturday, Nov. 22. Deuce Adams led Louisville with 94 yards on 12-of-17 passing (70.6%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Shaun Boykins carried the ball eight times for 52 yards. Bell had five receptions for 46 yards.

Kentucky fell 45-17 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 22. Boley passed for 280 yards on 26-of-44 attempts (59.1%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. McGowan had 27 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for four yards. Willie Rodriguez had six receptions for 78 yards.

