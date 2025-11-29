Louisiana Tech and Missouri State combine for 34 points in 4th, Bulldogs come out on top 42-30

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Quarterback Trey Kukuk had three touchdown runs, Andrew Burnette added two more and the pair combined…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Quarterback Trey Kukuk had three touchdown runs, Andrew Burnette added two more and the pair combined for 304 yards rushing to lead Louisiana Tech to a 42-30 victory over Missouri State on Saturday in a Conference USA regular-season finale.

The teams combined for 34 points in the fourth quarter.

Kukuk’s 2-yard touchdown run capped a 78-yard, 16-play drive that chewed up about eight minutes to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-17 with 14:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jacob Clark answered for the Bears on the next play from scrimmage with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jeron Askren.

Devin Gandy then broke loose on a 93-yard touchdown run on the ensuing kickoff to make it 35-23. It took six plays later for the Bears to answer with Ramone Green Jr.’s 12-yard touchdown run to get Missouri State within 35-30 with 6:44 to play.

Kukuk’s 58-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 3:44 left. Clark threw an interception to Jakari Foster on the Bears’ final possession.

Kukuk finished with 172 yards rushing. Burnette added 132 yards that included a 98-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. They each had 16 carries.

Clark was 17-of-31 passing for 294 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Shomari Lawrence had 84 yards rushing on 13 carries with a 56-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Louisiana Tech (7-5, 5-3) clinched bowl eligibility last week with its 34-28 win over Liberty. Missouri State (7-5, 5-3) ends its season due to its transition to FBS.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.