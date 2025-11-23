Louisiana hosts UL Monroe in Sun Belt play

UL Monroe (3-8) at Louisiana (5-6), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Louisiana Offense…

UL Monroe (3-8) at Louisiana (5-6), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 345.5 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 158 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 187.5 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (74th)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 408.1 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 220.5 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 187.6 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (110th)

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 303.5 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 146.7 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 156.7 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 15.6 points per game (131st)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 388.2 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 231 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 157.2 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 32.1 points per game (121st)

UL Monroe ranks 129th in third down percentage, converting 31.1% of the time.

UL Monroe is 120th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin.

UL Monroe ranks 124th in the FBS averaging 66.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Louisiana’s 56th-ranked 52.3 per-game average.

UL Monroe is 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.8% of trips. Louisiana’s red zone defense ranks 72nd at 84.6%.

Team leaders

Louisiana

Passing: D’Wayne Winfield, 1,113 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Zylan Perry, 644 yards on 122 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Shelton Sampson Jr., 477 yards on 27 catches, 5 TDs

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 1,318 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 557 yards on 112 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs, 304 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Louisiana beat Arkansas State 34-30 on Thursday, Nov. 20. Winfield threw for 147 yards on 18-of-25 attempts (72.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 20 times for 89 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Elijah Davis carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Sampson had three receptions for 35 yards.

UL Monroe fell to Texas State 31-14 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Armenta led UL Monroe with 166 yards on 19-of-26 passing (73.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown. Zachary Palmer-Smith had 80 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 21 yards. JP Coulter had three receptions for 56 yards.

