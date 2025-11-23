Liberty hosts Kennesaw State in CUSA play

Kennesaw State (8-3) at Liberty (4-7), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats…

Kennesaw State (8-3) at Liberty (4-7), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Liberty Offense

Overall: 379.2 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 194.0 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 185.2 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (92nd)

Liberty Defense

Overall: 368.9 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 192.8 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 176.1 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (66th)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 407.8 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 246.2 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 161.6 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (70th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 401.5 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 236.4 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 165.1 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (60th)

Kennesaw State ranks 134th in the FBS averaging 71.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Liberty’s 55th-ranked 51.9 per-game average.

Kennesaw State ranks 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:18, compared to Liberty’s 47th-ranked average of 30:32.

Team leaders

Liberty

Passing: Ethan Vasko, 1,961 yards, 10 TDs, 12 INTs, 56.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 1,072 yards on 186 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Donte Lee Jr., 589 yards on 32 catches, 5 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 1,899 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 542 yards on 117 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 795 yards on 50 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Liberty fell 34-28 to Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Nov. 22. Vasko led Liberty with 141 yards on 8-of-21 passing (38.1%) for one touchdown and four interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 28 yards. Dickens had 228 rushing yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns. Caleb Ryan put up 72 yards on two catches.

Kennesaw State won 41-34 over Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Odom threw for 387 yards on 24-of-34 attempts (70.6%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 32 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bennett had 27 rushing yards on eight carries, adding three receptions for 18 yards. Benyard had seven receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

