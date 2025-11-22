Landen Clark accounts for 6 TDs to lead Elon past NC A&T 55-17

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Landen Clark threw four touchdown passes and ran for two scores and Elon coasted to a…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Landen Clark threw four touchdown passes and ran for two scores and Elon coasted to a 55-17 in over North Carolina A&T on Saturday in a season finale.

Clark was 10-of-24 passing for 231 yards and had 105 yards on 14 keepers. Dan Frederick carried 17 times for 101 yards and a score and Isaiah Fuhrmann had five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Clark scored on runs 2 of an 86 yards for the Phoenix (6-6, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association), and he had plays of 76 and 54 yards among his touchdown passes.

The Phoenix piled up 468 yards and held the Aggies to 217.

Nelson Layne was 11-of-20 passing for 160 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Aggies (2-10, 2-6).

