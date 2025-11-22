Kingston Tisdell, Colter May lead Weber State to 48-28 victory over Northern Arizona

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Kingston Tisdell threw two touchdowns passes, Colter May ran for two scores and Weber State beat…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Kingston Tisdell threw two touchdowns passes, Colter May ran for two scores and Weber State beat Northern Arizona 48-28 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

May had a 24-yard touchdown run on the sixth play of a game-opening 75-yard drive to give Weber State a 7-0 lead. The Wildcats (4-8, 2-6 Big Sky Conference) tried an onside kick and failed, giving Northern Arizona the ball at the Weber State 44-yard line. Isaiah Eastman ran it in from the 10 five plays later and the Lumberjacks (7-5, 4-4) pulled even.

Weber State’s Spencer Ferguson took a first-down hand-off and raced 50 yards for a go-ahead score. Ty Pennington answered with a first-down 74-yard scoring strike to Kolbe Katsis to tie it 14-all 19 seconds later in a wild first quarter.

Tisdell threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ferguson and Sloan Calder’s field goal gave the Wildcats a 24-14 lead with 1:47 left in the second quarter. Mikale Greer picked off Tisdell and returned it 42 yards for a score with 28 seconds remaining to cut it to 24-21 at halftime.

Tisdell teamed up with Marvin Session for a 61-yard touchdown and Calder added a field goal for a 34-21 advantage after three quarters.

May scored on a 28-yard run for a 20-point lead before Pennington passed 7 yards to Eastman to cap the Lumberjacks’ scoring. Bird Butler added an 8-yard touchdown run for Weber State.

Tisdell completed 26 of 38 passes for 277 yards. Ferguson rushed 11 times for 102 yards and May carried 12 times for 87.

Pennington totaled 250 yards on 21-for-39 passing. Katsis had eight catches for 135 yards.

