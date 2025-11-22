Kentrel Bullock rushes for 3 TDs in South Alabama’s 42-35 win over Southern Mississippi

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Kentrel Bullock rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Bishop Davenport added two scores on the ground…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Kentrel Bullock rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Bishop Davenport added two scores on the ground in South Alabama’s 42-35 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

The Jaguars (4-7, 3-4 Sun Belt) continue their unbeaten streak against Southern Mississippi, improving to 6-0.

Bullock rushed twice in the first half, from 15 and 26 yards out. Davenport added a 1-yard run and Keenan Phillips scored on a 13-yard run for the Jaguars to go up 28-7 before halftime. Davenport threw for 151 yards on 20 attempts.

Braylon Braxton threw for 400 yards for Southern Mississippi (7-4, 5-2) and three touchdowns, including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Carl Chester to get the Golden Eagles on the board. Chester caught his second touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Micah Davis caught a 29-yarder with 6:35 to go.

Southern Mississippi struck again with 46 seconds left on the clock to close the gap on a 1-yard run by Jaylin Carter.

South Alabama held the Golden Eagles to only 41 yards rushing, compared to its 263.

