Kejon Owen has 135 yards rushing and a TD, FIU beats Jacksonville State 27-21

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Pesansky threw two touchdown passes, Kejon Owen had 135 yards rushing and a TD on 21 carries, and Florida International beat Jacksonville State 27-21 on Saturday night to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019.

Florida International (6-5, 4-3 Conference USA) has won three in a row and has four conference wins for the first time since 2018.

Dante Anderson forced a fumble by Caden Creel that was recovered by Johnny Chaney Jr. at the FIU 32 and two plays later Alex Perry caught a pass near midfield, eluded three would-be tacklers and raced to the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers a 24-21 lead with 12:56 left in the game.

Jacksonville State (7-4, 6-1) had its five-game win streak snapped and fell into a three-way tie with Western Kentucky and Kennesaw State atop the conference. The Gamecocks wrap up the regular season next Saturday at home against WKU.

Owens opened the scoring with a 3-yard TD run with 7:06 left in the first quarter, and offensive lineman Chad Staley caught a 1-yard touch pass from Pesansky — the first scoring reception by an offensive lineman in program history — to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive that opened the second half and made it 14-all.

Noah Grant kicked field goals of 35 yards late in the third quarter and 42 yards with 1:54 to play.

Creel threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Deondre Johnson and a 20-yarder to Pearson Baldwin. Cam Cook had 138 yards rushing, which included a 1-yard TD, on 25 carries.

