Katin Houser leads East Carolina with four total touchdowns in 42-3 win over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Katin Houser accounted for four touchdowns in East Carolina’s 42-3 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon, in a season finale for both teams.

The Pirates (8-4, 6-2 American) scored 42 points in the first half, starting with a 1-yard rush by Marlon Gunn Jr. Houser threw for the next two touchdowns, one on a 27-yard pass to Dessirio Riles and a 22-yard completion to Brock Spalding.

Houser rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, and defensive lineman Rion Roseborough punched in a score in from a yard out on his first career rush.

Houser finished the day 20 for 29 with 258 passing yards and 67 rushing yards. Gunn Jr. had 130 rushing yards on 14 attempts, and Riles led all receivers with 87 yards.

Caden Veltkamp completed 19 passes for 183 yards and threw two interceptions, setting the single-season program record for total offense for the Owls (4-7, 3-4). He entered the day second in FBS football with 3,465 passing yards.

Zach Gibson relieved Veltkamp late in the third quarter. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 116 yards with an interception. Garrison Smith’s 33-yard field goal in the first quarter was the lone score for the Owls.

East Carolina’s defense recorded four sacks and two fumble recoveries. In addition to the three picks, the Pirates’ defense added an extra 60 yards off turnovers.

