Kansas State coach Chris Klieman chokes up as he defends his job performance after loss to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman broke down in tears while reflecting on criticism of his job performance after the Wildcats allowed No. 13 Utah to rally for a 51-47 win on Saturday.

Klieman, who led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title in 2022, became choked up near the end of his postgame opening statement. Kansas State, considered a contender to win the league this season, fell to 5-6 and needs a win over Colorado next Saturday to become bowl eligible.

Athletic director Gene Taylor walked to the lectern and put his arm around the embattled coach.

“I’ve given my … life for this place for seven years,” Klieman said. “I’ve given everything for seven years and I think I deserve a little bit of respect.”

Utah scored two touchdowns in the final 2:47 to complete its rally after Kansas State gashed the Utes on the ground all day.

Kansas State ran for a program-record 472 yards and five touchdowns — also a record for an opponent in Rice-Eccles Stadium — while averaging 11.2 yards per carry. Joe Jackson led the way with a school-record 293 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

The last time a Division I team ran for more yards in a loss was on Nov. 18, 2017, when Army had 534 yards rushing in a 52-49 loss to North Texas.

“One of the greatest efforts I’ve been a part of as a coach and it’s hard to say this because we lost the game,” Klieman said. “We’re down so many players and I know a lot of people thought we’d come over here and lay down and that maybe the kids have cast it in because I’ve heard it enough. I’ve heard I’ve cast it in. I’ve heard the players have cast it in. (They say) we need new leadership here. We need to get new players, new coaches. I’m tired of it.”

Jackson broke Darren Sproles’ Wildcats single-game rushing record by 1 yard.

“It means a lot,” Jackson said. “I couldn’t do it without the team. The offensive line — they really deserve the trophy for that because I couldn’t have done it without them. They gained confidence as we went. They made it happen.”

