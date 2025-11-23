Kansas State and Colorado meet in Big 12 action

Colorado (3-8) at Kansas State (5-6), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats…

Colorado (3-8) at Kansas State (5-6), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 374.1 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 205.9 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 168.2 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (49th)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 391.9 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 227 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 164.9 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (91st)

Colorado Offense

Overall: 328.9 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 205.6 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 123.3 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (112th)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 435.2 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 211.2 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 224 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 31.1 points per game (115th)

Kansas State is 94th in third down percentage, converting 37% of the time. Colorado ranks 40th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 35.1%.

Colorado ranks 77th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Kansas State’s 10th-ranked +10 margin.

Colorado ranks 65th in the FBS averaging 54 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas State’s 11th-ranked 37.2 per-game average.

Kansas State is 22nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 90.9% of trips.

Team leaders

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 2,265 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Joe Jackson, 769 yards on 143 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 712 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Colorado

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 1,242 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Welch, 364 yards on 86 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omarion Miller, 687 yards on 37 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Kansas State fell to Utah 51-47 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Johnson led Kansas State with 102 yards on 12-of-23 passing (52.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 72 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jackson carried the ball 24 times for 293 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding one reception for 19 yards. Jaron Tibbs had six receptions for 45 yards.

Colorado lost 42-17 to Arizona State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Julian Lewis passed for 161 yards on 19-of-38 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Dallan Hayden had 65 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for -4 yards. Sincere Brown had three receptions for 50 yards.

