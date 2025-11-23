Kansas and No. 13 Utah meet in Big 12 play

No. 13 Utah (9-2) at Kansas (5-6), Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Kansas…

No. 13 Utah (9-2) at Kansas (5-6), Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Kansas Offense

Overall: 380.1 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 225.5 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 154.6 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (58th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 384.7 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 210.5 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 174.2 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (81st)

Utah Offense

Overall: 484.5 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 204.8 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 279.6 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 42 points per game (6th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 349.7 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 176.6 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 173.1 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (16th)

Kansas ranks 72nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.5% of the time. Utah ranks 3rd on offense, converting on 52.7% of third downs.

Kansas ranks 18th in the FBS averaging 40.5 penalty yards per game.

Kansas is 115th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.2% of trips. Utah’s red zone offense ranks 17th, scoring on 92% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 2,344 yards, 21 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Daniel Hishaw Jr., 480 yards on 102 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 653 yards on 42 catches, 5 TDs

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 1,927 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 836 yards on 121 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 659 yards on 57 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Kansas lost 38-14 to Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Daniels led Kansas with 154 yards on 13-of-23 passing (56.5%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 25 yards. Hishaw had 50 rushing yards on eight carries. Boden Groen recorded 76 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Utah won 51-47 over Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Dampier led Utah with 259 yards on 18-of-33 passing (54.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Parker had 100 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding one reception for five yards. JJ Buchanan had two receptions for 74 yards.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.