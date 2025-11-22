Jordan Cooke accounts for 4 TDs, Idaho State beats Idaho 38-17

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Cooke accounted for four touchdowns, Dason Brooks had 23 carries for 103 yards rushing, and…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Cooke accounted for four touchdowns, Dason Brooks had 23 carries for 103 yards rushing, and Idaho State beat Idaho 38-17 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Cooke was 20-of-33 passing for 212 yards, and added 72 yards rushing, which included scoring runs of 1 and 9 yards, on 13 carries. He hit Ian Duarte for a 14-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and Tsion Nunnally for a 30-yarder with 30 seconds left in the second. The Bengals recovered an onside kick and Trajan Sinatra made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bengals a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Idaho (4-8, 2-6), which was ranked No. 12 in the preseason FCS coaches poll, has lost three in a row.

Joshua Wood completed 9 of 13 for 73 yards passing and threw an interception before he was replaced in the second half. Sawyer Teeney was 8-of-12 passing for 53 yards and threw a 21-yard TD pass to Nolan McWilliams in the fourth quarter. Nate Thomas had 66 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Brooks has 1,006 yards rushing this season and is the eighth player in program history to top 1,000 in a season.

