Jared Lockhart helps Jackson State beat Alcorn State 27-21 to clinch SWAC East Division

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jared Lockhart threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to help Jackson State hold off Alcorn State 27-21 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Ahmad Miller had a 57-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for Jackson State — ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches poll. Lockhart capped the eight-play drive when he scored from a yard out on a keeper to put the Tigers up 7-0. Gerardo Baeza added a field goal, Travis Terrell Jr. scored on a short run and Jackson State (9-2, 7-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 17-0 after one quarter.

Alcorn State (5-7, 4-4) cut its deficit to 10 on Jaylon Tolbert’s 64-yard scoring strike to Tyran Warren, but Lockhart and Nate Rembert teamed up on a 55-yard touchdown pass on the next play and Jackson State led 24-7 at halftime.

Reggie Davis scored on a 44-yard run seven plays into the third quarter to get the Braves within 10 points.

Baeza kicked a short field goal with 9:06 left to play for Jackson State’s only points of the second half. Tolbert delivered a 17-yard touchdown on a fourth-down pass to Warren to cut the deficit to six with 2:19 remaining.

Lockhart totaled 194 yards on 15-for-17 passing. Rembert had seven receptions for 120 yards and Miller carried 15 times for 106 yards.

Tolbert completed 21 of 33 passes for 234 yards. Warren had seven catches for 111 yards and Davis rushed 15 times for 120 yards.

Jackson State tied Alabama State at 7-1 in the SWAC East Division, but the Tigers won the tiebreaker by virtue of their 38-34 road win over the Hornets on Oct. 11.

