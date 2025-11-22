Jake Retzlaff stars as No. 24 Tulane beats Temple 37-13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Retzlaff passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another score, and No. 24 Tulane beat Temple…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Retzlaff passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another score, and No. 24 Tulane beat Temple 37-13 on Saturday to move one step closer to the American Conference championship game.

Tulane (9-2, 6-1) can secure a spot in the Dec. 5 title game with a win over 1-10 Charlotte at home next weekend.

At No. 24, Tulane was the lone American Conference representative in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The upcoming ranking will serve as a tiebreaker for teams that have no head-to-head meetings against one another — which neither Navy nor North Texas have against Tulane.

“I think we might be like the 75th best team in the country,” Tulane coach Jon Sumrall said, one week after declaring his squad was a “bottom 25 team” following a win against Florida Atlantic. “I don’t think we’re bottom 25. But I don’t think we’re Top 25, either. We have some work to do.”

Tulane’s defense limited Temple to 20 yards rushing on 20 attempts and 204 yards of total offense.

“I don’t think it was a complete game for us,” Tulane defensive end Jordan Norman said. “There are things we could have done better.”

Retzlaff set the tone early, finding Shazz Preston for a 69-yard touchdown pass on Tulane’s second offensive play. His 2-yard TD run midway through the second quarter lifted the Green Wave to a 17-7 lead.

“To get that kind of start, it gets everyone fired up and then it gets the defense going,” said Retzlaff, who was 17-for-28 passing for 231 yards on the day.

Retzlaff threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Reid and tossed to Anthony Brown-Stephens for the 2-point conversion, making it 34-13 in the fourth quarter.

Temple quarterback Evan Simon was 21 for 32 for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Chase had five receptions for 59 yards and a TD.

The Owls (5-6, 3-4) have dropped three consecutive games.

Bohanon injured

Tulane played without wide receiver Bryce Bohanon, who has 31 receptions for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

Sumrall said Bohanon got hurt on Tuesday during a special teams drill.

“He asked to be put on special teams, which isn’t normal for a starter,” Sumrall said. “He had a friendly fire injury, but I think he gave our guys a deeper appreciation for playing for something bigger than himself.”

There was no word on the exact injury or Bohanon’s status for the rest of the Tulane season.

Nice day

Tulane kicker Patrick Durkin went 5 for 5 on field goals, including one from 50 yards and another from 52.

“That was awesome,” Sumrall said. “I would like to kick less field goals and score more touchdowns. In big games, you got to score more touchdowns. But a good performance overall.”

The Takeaway

Tulane: The Green Wave should remain in the Top 25 in the AP poll and could move up in the CFP rankings depending on other action around the country.

Temple: The Owls need to beat North Texas on Friday to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season.

Up next

Tulane: Hosts Charlotte next weekend.

Temple: Travels to North Texas on Friday.

