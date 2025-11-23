Jacksonville State takes on Western Kentucky in CUSA action

Western Kentucky (8-3) at Jacksonville State (7-4), Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Jacksonville…

Western Kentucky (8-3) at Jacksonville State (7-4), Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 420.9 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 161.5 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 259.4 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (51st)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 398.5 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 248.0 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 150.5 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 26.1 points per game (79th)

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 407.4 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 281.0 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 126.4 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (53rd)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 392.4 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 221.2 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 171.2 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 22.2 points per game (48th)

Western Kentucky is 104th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Jacksonville State’s 15th-ranked +8 margin.

Western Kentucky is 100th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.5% of trips. Jacksonville State’s red zone offense ranks 19th, scoring on 91.3% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Jacksonville State

Passing: Caden Creel, 1,041 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 1,451 yards on 252 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Deondre Johnson, 442 yards on 15 catches, 5 TDs

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 1,863 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Marvis Parrish, 459 yards on 87 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Henry, 719 yards on 45 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Jacksonville State fell 27-21 to Florida International on Saturday, Nov. 22. Creel passed for 198 yards on 17-of-30 attempts (56.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 19 times for 100 yards. Cook carried the ball 25 times for 138 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 46 yards. Johnson had three receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Western Kentucky lost 13-10 to LSU on Saturday, Nov. 22. Rodney Tisdale Jr. passed for 128 yards on 20-of-39 attempts (51.3%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Parrish carried the ball seven times for 32 yards, adding three receptions for three yards. KD Hutchinson had eight receptions for 40 yards.

