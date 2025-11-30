Jacksonville State plays Kennesaw State for the CUSA Championship

Kennesaw State (9-3) at Jacksonville State (8-4), Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Jacksonville…

Kennesaw State (9-3) at Jacksonville State (8-4), Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Jacksonville State by 1.5. Against the spread: Jacksonville State 6-6, Kennesaw State 8-4.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 428.8 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 166.6 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 262.2 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (46th)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 397.3 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 242.3 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 155.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (80th)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 411.5 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 245.7 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 165.8 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (59th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 409.9 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 234.3 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 175.6 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (72nd)

Kennesaw State is 81st in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Jacksonville State’s 13th-ranked +9 margin.

Kennesaw State ranks 132nd in the FBS averaging 69.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Jacksonville State’s 79th-ranked 55.9 per-game average.

Kennesaw State is 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:12, compared to Jacksonville State’s 50th-ranked average of 30:34.

Team leaders

Jacksonville State

Passing: Caden Creel, 1,245 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 1,588 yards on 277 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Deondre Johnson, 564 yards on 20 catches, 6 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 2,139 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 634 yards on 131 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 877 yards on 54 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Jacksonville State defeated Western Kentucky 37-34 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Creel led Jacksonville State with 204 yards on 12-of-19 passing (63.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cook had 137 rushing yards on 25 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 31 yards. Johnson had five receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Kennesaw State won 48-42 over Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 29. Odom threw for 240 yards on 14-of-23 attempts (60.9%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 72 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bennett carried the ball 14 times for 92 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown. Benyard recorded 82 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

