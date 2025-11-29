Jackson scores 5 TDs as Texas State beats South Alabama 49-26

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brad Jackson accounted for five touchdowns and 393 total yards of offense as Texas State…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brad Jackson accounted for five touchdowns and 393 total yards of offense as Texas State beat South Alabama 49-26 in a regular-season closer for both teams on Saturday.

Jackson completed 20 of 26 passes for 280 yards and two scores while rushing for another 113 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Dawn Jr. hauled in eight receptions for 154 yards to lead Texas State.

The Bobcats (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt) rattled off 28 points in the second half to pull away, including a 100-yard kick return touchdown by Washington State transfer Jaylen Jenkins that put Texas State up 49-14.

Bishop Davenport finished with 95 yards and an interception on 13-of-21 passing for the Jaguars (4-8, 3-5). Jared Hollins took over in relief and went 7 for 11 for 61 yards and a score while Kentrel Bullock led the rushing attack with 84 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run.

Jaden Rios recorded an interception in the third quarter, setting up a 50-yard strike from Jackson to Sparks. Jackson scored a 6-yard rush in the fourth and Jenkins’ return sealed the game.

