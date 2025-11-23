Injuries at running back give Bryson Kuzdzal a chance to shine for No. 18 Michigan vs. Maryland

Michigan went further down the depth chart at running back — and still produced a 100-yard rusher.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Michigan went further down the depth chart at running back — and still produced a 100-yard rusher.

Bryson Kuzdzal, asked to step up in the absence of Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns Saturday to lift the 18th-ranked Wolverines over Maryland 45-20. Kuzdzal, a junior who had 25 career carries for Michigan before this weekend, had 20 more against the Terrapins as his team called his number throughout.

“We always say next man up, right? And it doesn’t really matter who it is — it’s nameless, faceless,” coach Sherrone Moore said. “There’s a standard of being a running back at Michigan. There’s a standard being a Michigan football player that you’ve got to play with, and he played to that standard today.”

Moore said Marshall could have played Saturday if need be, but the Wolverines were able to hold him out with No. 1 Ohio State on the schedule next weekend. The availability of fullback Max Bredeson seems more dicey after he was on the sideline in crutches in the second half Saturday.

But against Maryland at least, the Wolverines didn’t miss their injured backs that much. Kuzdzal scored on runs of 2, 19 and 1 yards, and then freshman Jasper Parker got in on the action with a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

“The O-line is amazing and is going to be amazing at Michigan,” Kuzdzal said. “That’s just something that I think we built this program on. The O-line, D-line, win in the trenches, and you see it.”

Kuzdzal had 15 carries for 53 yards in a win over Northwestern last weekend. That’s the game Marshall exited with a shoulder injury. Then Kuzdzal had an even bigger game against the Terrapins.

“Ran hard, ran physical, ran tough. That’s a true credit to him, to his family, being a walk-on,” Moore said. “The trust factor we have with him is so big, and he played at a really high level for us.”

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.