Holly scores twice, McCoy throws late winner to Harris in Southern’s 28-27 win over Grambling State

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Holly scored two rushing touchdowns and Cam’Ron McCoy threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Khalil Harris in the fourth quarter to push Southern 28-27 past Grambling State in the 52nd annual Bayou Classic on Saturday, the final game of the season for both teams.

Southern (2-10, 1-7 Southwestern Athletic) trailed from the 3:34 mark of the first quarter until the 7:16 mark of the fourth quarter when McCoy found Harris for a 34-yard strike. McCoy was 6-of-18 passing for 148 yards.

Grambling’s Josh McCormick missed a field goal attempt from 43 yards away with 2:18 remaining, after earlier making kicks of 52 and 39 yards. After the Tigers got the ball back inside the final two minutes, Andre Crews lost a fumble at the Southern 38-yard line with 32 seconds remaining and Ckelby Givens recovered for the Jaguars.

After trailing 14-0, Southern climbed back into the picture with touchdown runs from Holly and Barry Remo — who broke free for 51 yards — to make it 17-14 early in the second quarter.

Crews had a 3-yard touchdown for the Tigers (7-5, 4-4), then Holly added his second rushing score. Remo rushed for 100 yards on seven carries. Holly had 61 yards on 18 attempts.

Hayden Benoit was 16 of 32 for the Tigers for 187 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Benoit found Barron Miles Jr. and Keith Jones Jr. for scores.

The win makes it four consecutive for the Jaguars in the Bayou Classic. ___

