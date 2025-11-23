Hawaii squares off against Wyoming in MWC play

Wyoming (4-7) at Hawaii (7-4), Nov. 29 at 11 p.m. EST. How to watch: Spectrum Sports Key stats Hawaii Offense…

Wyoming (4-7) at Hawaii (7-4), Nov. 29 at 11 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Spectrum Sports

Key stats

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 391.5 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 289.7 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 101.8 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 28.6 points per game (61st)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 359.9 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 219.5 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 140.5 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (70th)

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 320 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 181.3 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 138.7 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 16.8 points per game (129th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 337.6 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 165.2 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 172.5 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (23rd)

Wyoming is 111th in third down percentage, converting 35.1% of the time. Hawaii ranks 50th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 36.6%.

Hawaii is 113th in the FBS with 64 penalty yards per game.

Wyoming ranks 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.8% of trips.

Wyoming is 111th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:24, compared to Hawaii’s 22nd-ranked average of 32:11.

Team leaders

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 2,543 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs, 65.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 513 yards on 111 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jackson Harris, 810 yards on 45 catches, 11 TDs

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 1,948 yards, 12 TDs, 10 INTs, 56.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Samuel Harris, 552 yards on 100 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 513 yards on 46 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Hawaii was beaten by UNLV 38-10 on Friday, Nov. 21. Alejado led Hawaii with 163 yards on 15-of-24 passing (62.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. Sims had 26 rushing yards on seven carries, adding three receptions for 22 yards. Jackson Harris had three receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Wyoming fell to Nevada 13-7 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Anderson led Wyoming with 157 yards on 22-of-39 passing (56.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Sam Scott had 48 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding three receptions for 14 yards. Michael Fitzgerald put up 53 yards on four catches.

