Glantz’ 2 rushing TDs lift Lindenwood over Southeast Missouri, 30-13

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz scored two touchdowns on the ground, Jared Rhodes and Steve Hall each added…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz scored two touchdowns on the ground, Jared Rhodes and Steve Hall each added one more, and Lindenwood took down Southeast Missouri State 30-13 in the season finale for both teams on Saturday.

The Lions (6-6, 5-3 OVC-Big South) took the Game Ball Brawl trophy for the second consecutive season, and the series is tied 2-2 since 2022.

Glantz’s first rushing score came at the 6:38 mark of the opening frame, a 1-yarder, and he added another in the third quarter.

After the Redhawks (4-8, 3-5) struck back with an 11-yard reception by Kalvin Gilbert to make it a 10-point contest, Hall scored on a 7-yard rush early in the fourth quarter to extend Lindenwood’s lead again.

Rhodes’ 12-yard rush put the game on ice late in the fourth. He had 87 rushing yards on 16 carries, while Hall had 57 yards on 13 touches.

Johnny Weber completed 20 of his 34 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for Southeast Missouri.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.