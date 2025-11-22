Gagliano leads Middle Tennessee to first CUSA win of season, 31-17 over Bearkats

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Gagliano threw for a touchdown and scrambled for another to lead Middle Tennessee to a…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Gagliano threw for a touchdown and scrambled for another to lead Middle Tennessee to a 31-17 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday for the Blue Raiders’ first Conference USA win of the season while ending a seven-game losing streak.

With the score tied at 10, Gagliano threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jekail Middlebrook with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter then made his way to the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown early in the fourth.

Gagliano, a freshman making his second start, sealed the outcome with a 2-yard TD run with just over two minutes remaining before the Bearkats added a final touchdown.

The Bearkats (2-9, 1-6) had taken a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal by Christian Pavon and Landyn Locke’s deep pass down the right side to Chris Reed for a 54-yard touchdown.

The Blue Raiders (2-9, 1-6) rallied to tie on Rickey Hunt Jr.’s 1-yard TD run to cap a 77-yard drive and Jacob Hathaway’s 27-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Gagliano was 21 of 34 for 268 yards passing and rushed for 67 more. Middlebrook had 106 yards on 15 carries and 31 receiving yards.

Locke was 25 of 40 for 281 yards including two touchdowns to Reed but also had an interception.

