Florida plays Florida State

Florida State (5-6) at Florida (3-8), Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Florida Offense

Overall: 332.4 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 207.9 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 124.5 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (120th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 374.1 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 221.4 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 152.7 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (65th)

Florida State Offense

Overall: 478 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 254.6 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 223.4 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (24th)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 317.8 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 192.8 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 125 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (30th)

Florida is 114th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.9% of the time. Florida State ranks 7th on offense, converting on 51% of third downs.

Florida State is 83rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.7% of trips. Florida’s red zone defense ranks 20th at 76.9%.

Team leaders

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 2,096 yards, 13 TDs, 13 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 904 yards on 182 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 499 yards on 36 catches, 0 TDs

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 2,520 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Castellanos, 480 yards on 118 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 1,021 yards on 53 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Florida was beaten by Tennessee 31-11 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Lagway led Florida with 116 yards on 11-of-17 passing (64.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards. Baugh carried the ball 18 times for 96 yards, adding two receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown. Hayden Hansen recorded 23 yards on two catches.

Florida State lost 21-11 to North Carolina State on Friday, Nov. 21. Castellanos led Florida State with 203 yards on 16-of-32 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 76 yards. Gavin Sawchuk carried the ball eight times for 35 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Robinson put up 74 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

