Florida International visits Sam Houston in CUSA matchup

Florida International (6-5) at Sam Houston (2-9), Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Sam…

Florida International (6-5) at Sam Houston (2-9), Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 313.0 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 185.9 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 127.1 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 17.9 points per game (127th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 473.4 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 274.5 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 198.8 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 36.2 points per game (132nd)

Florida International Offense

Overall: 392.0 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 212.1 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 179.9 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (74th)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 410.6 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 254.4 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 156.3 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (98th)

Sam Houston ranks last in third down percentage, converting 22.0% of the time.

Sam Houston is 136th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 62.1% of trips. Florida International’s red zone defense ranks 28th at 78.3%.

Sam Houston ranks 110th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:26, compared to Florida International’s 24th-ranked average of 31:56.

Team leaders

Sam Houston

Passing: Hunter Watson, 1,108 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 57.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Landan Brown, 453 yards on 77 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chris Reed, 411 yards on 26 catches, 5 TDs

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 1,402 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 1,174 yards on 190 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 676 yards on 46 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Sam Houston was beaten by Middle Tennessee 31-17 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Landyn Locke led Sam Houston with 281 yards on 25-of-40 passing (62.5%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Alton McCaskill had 42 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Grady O’Neill recorded 89 yards on eight catches.

Florida International won 27-21 over Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Joe Pesansky led Florida International with 196 yards on 14-of-28 passing (50.0%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards. Owens carried the ball 21 times for 135 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Perry put up 109 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.