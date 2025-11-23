Florida Atlantic and East Carolina meet in AAC play

East Carolina (7-4) at Florida Atlantic (4-7), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Florida…

East Carolina (7-4) at Florida Atlantic (4-7), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 455.3 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 344.3 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 111 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 31.9 points per game (40th)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 428.1 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 233.1 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 195 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (131st)

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 460.4 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 282.7 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 177.6 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (34th)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 349.9 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 222.3 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 127.6 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (44th)

Florida Atlantic is 84th in third down percentage, converting 38.3% of the time. East Carolina ranks 13th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.2%.

Florida Atlantic ranks 136th in the FBS with a -17 turnover margin, compared to East Carolina’s 51st-ranked +2 margin.

Florida Atlantic is 105th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.7% of trips. East Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 16th at 76.3%.

Florida Atlantic is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:43.

Team leaders

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 3,469 yards, 24 TDs, 15 INTs, 67.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Shields-Dutton, 431 yards on 77 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 962 yards on 93 catches, 6 TDs

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 3,042 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.7 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 689 yards on 139 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 888 yards on 59 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Florida Atlantic was defeated by UConn 48-45 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Veltkamp passed for 494 yards on 42-of-55 attempts (76.4%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 23 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Shields-Dutton carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Dom Henry put up 157 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

East Carolina lost 58-24 to UTSA on Saturday, Nov. 22. Houser led East Carolina with 241 yards on 18-of-32 passing (56.2%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Marlon Gunn Jr. had 62 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 22 yards. Smith had eight receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown.

