FCS top-ranked NDSU wins 62-7 to complete undefeated regular season

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Barika Kpeenu rushed for two scores and caught his first touchdown pass of the season as undefeated and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State beat St. Thomas-Minnesota 62-7 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Kpeenu had a career-long 74-yard touchdown run plus a 4-yarder and was standing alone in the end zone when he took in a 47-yard pass in the Bison’s 28-point first quarter. Kpeenu has 20 touchdowns this season.

It was 45-0 at halftime and Mikhale Ford’s 64-yard punt return made it 52-0 in the third quarter.

The Bison (12-0) rolled up 665 yards offense while holding the Tommies (7-5) to 229.

Cole Payton had touchdown throws of 81 and 47 yards to Bryce Lance plus his score to Kpeenu and finished 9 of 12 for 279 yards. Nathan Hayes came on to throw two more TD passes and was 8 of 11 for 118 yards. Lance had 106 yards receiving and DJ Scott rushed for 101.

North Dakota State had already won its 12th Missouri Valley Football Conference in its 18 years of league membership, seven of those outright. The Bison have won 16 consecutive games and 19 straight FCS home games, the latter streak second to Villanova’s current 22 in a row.

