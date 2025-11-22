Fagnano throws 3 TDs, Edwards scores winner in UConn’s 48-45 victory over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw three touchdown passes and Cam Edwards scored two rushing touchdowns, including a…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw three touchdown passes and Cam Edwards scored two rushing touchdowns, including a game-winning score in the final minute to lead UConn to a 48-45 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Edwards had 101 yards on the ground, and scored twice from a yard out in the second half. His final score came with 26 seconds left, retaking the lead for UConn in a game that had five lead changes.

Caden Veltkamp found Jayshon Platt for 27 yards and Easton Messer for 29 yards in the span of 15 seconds to set up a 36-yard field goal to tie it, but Garrison Smith missed the field goal wide left.

The Huskies (9-3) went up 24-3 in the first quarter after Fagnano threw touchdown passes on three consecutive drives. Fagnano was 33-of-46 passing for 446 yards. He entered the game fourth in the country in yards passing, finishing the regular season with 3,448 yards.

The win marks the first time UConn has netted consecutive nine-win seasons, both under coach Jim Mora.

Veltkamp accounted for four touchdowns and a program record of 494 yards passing for the Owls (4-7). He was 42 of 55 with two touchdowns — including a 90-yard connection — and an interception. He entered sixth in the country in passing yards, and ended with 3,458 passing yards with one game remaining.

Veltkamp kept it for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:11 remaining to give the Owls a lead after finding Messer for a 33-yard score five minutes earlier.

Messer entered the day with the second-most receptions in the country, and an 11-catch, 119-yard day improved that tally to 94 on the season. ___

