Earle tallies 5 TDs to lead Abilene Christian to UAC title beating Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Quarterback Stone Earle accounted for five touchdowns and E.J. Wilson ran for 138 yards, and Abilene…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Quarterback Stone Earle accounted for five touchdowns and E.J. Wilson ran for 138 yards, and Abilene Christian clinched the United Athletic Conference title beating Central Arkansas 49-28 on Saturday.

Abilene Christian (8-4, 7-1) owns the tiebreaker over Tarleton State (11-1, 7-1), thanks to the Wildcats’ dramatic 31-28 win over the Texans on Nov. 1. It’s ACU second straight UAC title.

Earle completed 30 of 37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns and reached the end zone with three rushing touchdowns.

Caleb Koger completed 24 of 38 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns but suffered three interceptions for Central Arkansas (3-9, 2-6). Malachi Henry had 142 yards receiving on seven receptions with two touchdowns for Central Arkansas.

The Bears built a 21-13 lead by halftime before Abilene Christian blew it open with a 29-point third quarter.

Earle crashed in from the 1 and ran in the two-point conversion, threw a 39-yard touchdown to Javon Gipson, Tyson Williams had a 71-yard punt return and Earle threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Henry all in a six-minute span of the third for a 42-21 lead.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.