Earle accounts for 4 TDs, Gipson catches 2, Abilene Christian rolls 38-20 over Lamar in FCS playoffs

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Stone Earle accounted for four touchdowns, and Javon Gipson caught two of them for Abilene Christian in a 38-20 win over Lamar in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Jordon Vaughn opened the Wildcats’ tally with a 14-yard run on the opening drive of the game. He had a game-high 96 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Earle found Raydrian Baltrip on an 18-yard connection, and Gipson for 22 yards, to put the Wildcats up 24-0 early in the second quarter. He connected with Gipson again on a 26-yard touchdown early in the fourth.

Earle was 25-of-31 passing with 308 yards and an interception. He had a six-yard rushing score in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Gipson had nine catches for 164 yards.

Aiden McCown was 15 of 31 for 266 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals (8-5). He found the first on a 77-yard strike to Izaha Jones late in the third quarter, and the second to Jaydn Girard with 34 seconds remaining.

McCown added a rushing touchdown, finishing with rushing 47 yards on 14 attempts.

The No. 10 seed Wildcats (9-4) will face No. 7 Stephen F. Austin in the second round next Saturday. ___

